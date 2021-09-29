Voters in Belmont Township could possibly have a question to answer on the next election ballot in 2022.
Woodland Mayor Ricky Grosvenor addressed the Watseka City Council Tuesday night about possibly putting the question of whether or not to allow alcohol sales in Belmont Township. Currently Belmont Township is a dry township. At present, he said, he is just gathering information and investigating whether it can be on the ballot.
Grosvenor said he has had several inquiries for business in the Woodland community that would require alcohol sales.
“I’m here to talk to you about trying to put alcohol for Belmont Township on the ballot in June,” he said.
Grosvenor said he has talked with the Belmont Township Board and has received approval from that entity. He has also talked with some American Legion members but is still waiting to hear if that group is in agreement with the proposal. Legion Park in Watseka is operated and maintained by the Legion.
“I’ve got a couple other people who want to start a business, too, with an alcohol license that would help make a business go,” he said.
Grosvenor said he wants to know if several of the groups, including the City of Watseka, would be willing to go together to help pay for the lawyer fees, which he said he has been told could be a few hundred dollars.
He approached the City of Watseka, he said, because Belmont Township starts with at Mulberry Street in Watseka and continues south.
Mayor John Allhands asked city attorney Joe Cainkar, who was present Tuesday night, about the matter.
“What do we have to do?” Allhands said.
Cainkar said he would have to investigate it. “Generally speaking for referendums you guys would have an ordinance to put it on the ballot, but I’ll have to look at it,” he said.
Allhands told Grosvenor that with that in mind the matter would not be addressed by Watseka until October. “Would that be an issue?’ he asked.
Grosvenor said he believes there is enough time since the question would not be on the ballot until June.
Cainkar said he will have to see if the issue has to be addressed by petition instead of by referendum.
Besides the Village of Woodland, Grosvenor said there are several people who are interested in helping get the question on the ballot.
Grosvenor said he has some other people to talk to about the matter and Watseka officials said they would let Cainkar review the matter and report back.
Allhands said it would be on the city council agenda for the next meeting.