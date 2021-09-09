WEST LAFAYETTE — The final pieces of the 2021-22 Purdue women's basketball season are finally in place as the Big Ten Conference unveiled its schedule for the upcoming campaign.
Purdue's 30-game slate for the 2021-22 season features 16 games at Mackey Arena, including nine conference foes.
Season tickets are still available and can be purchased by calling the Hayes Family Ticket Office at 764-494-3194.
The conference returns to 18 games for 2021-22. The Boilermakers will square off with Indiana, Illinois, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin in home-and-away tilts. Purdue's single-play opponents will be on the road at Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska, with Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State making single trips to Mackey Arena
Purdue will open the Big Ten season in the midst of its non-conference slate, starting Dec. 5 at home against Ohio State, four days after the Big Ten/ACC Challenge battle against Georgia Tech.
Following a road trip to reigning three-time regular-season champion Maryland on Dec. 8, the Boilermakers will be off for league duty until Dec. 30 for an away matchup at Wisconsin.
January will feature eight contests, evenly split between Mackey Arena and the road. The Boilermakers will host Rutgers (Jan. 2), Iowa (Jan. 13), Indiana (Jan. 16) and Minnesota (Jan. 27), while traveling to Michigan State (Jan. 9), Illinois (Jan. 20), Michigan (Jan. 24) and Nebraska (Jan. 30).
Purdue will open February bouncing between home and the road with a home tilt against Northwestern on Feb. 3, and the Barn Burner Trophy Game at Assembly Hall against Indiana on Feb. 6.
Purdue's penultimate game will be a road contest at Northwestern on Feb. 24, before a Feb. 27 matchup at Mackey Arena against Wisconsin to conclude the 2021-22 regular season.
The 29th Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament will return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 2-6.
Times and television assignments will be announced later.