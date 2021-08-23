NASHVILLE — On the road and playing a top-25 opponent for the first time this season, the Purdue soccer team tied No. 18 Vanderbilt, 1-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex.
On a hot and humid afternoon in Nashville, the Boilermakers (0-0-2) took a 1-0 lead on a goal by senior midfielder Ally Mussallem in the 34th minute, but the Commodores (1-0-1) tied the match in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. As both teams played an overtime match for the second time in the season's first two games, neither side could find the golden goal.
Vanderbilt had a 19-9 advantage in shots and a 6-4 edge in shots on goal. The home squad had eight corner kicks to Purdue's seven, and the Boilermakers committed three fouls and the Commodores five.
Senior forward Sarah Griffith had a game-high-tying four shots and two shots on goal. Five other Boilermakers had a shot in the contest. Senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova made five saves and Vandy's keeper had three stops.
Mussallem scored the match's first goal at 33:02. The score came off a corner kick, as sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews sent the ball into the box to the top of the six-yard box. A Commodore defender headed the ball to the edge of the 18, where redshirt sophomore midfielder Hannah Lapeire headed it down to senior midfielder Aly Mielke. As Mielke was going to the ground after contact, she made the short pass to Mussallem who turned, dribbled twice and took a shot from near the penalty spot. The senior buried it into the upper-left corner of the goal to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.
The goal was Mussallem's first of the season and second of her career. Mielke's assist was her first this year and third of her career, while Lapeire's assist was her first career point. All three also had been on the pitch for less than 30 seconds, as the trio subbed into the game at 32:39.
Purdue's 1-0 lead would hold until 89:21, when Vanderbilt's Peyton Cutshall scored the equalizer, with the assist to keeper Kate Devine. On a long ball into the box from Devine, the ball bounced twice to Cutshall. To the left of the penalty spot, Cutshall connected on the ball in the air and scored into the upper-right corner of the net.
With the draw, Purdue is 7-3-2 under seventh-year coach Drew Roff in opening-weekend matches. The contest was the first time since 2011 that the Boilermakers played a road game on the opening weekend of the season (excluding last season's Big Ten-only slate, contested in the spring of 2021), and also the first time since 2011 that Purdue faced a top-25 opponent on the opening weekend.
In the opening 45 minutes, the Boilermakers were out-shot 7-2, but Bova made three saves to help the visitors hold a 1-0 advantage at halftime.
Vandy had a pair of shots in the fifth minute, the first was blocked and the second, off the rebound, was saved by Bova. Purdue's first shot was by freshman forward Megan Hutchinson in the 10th minute, but it was not on target.
Bova made another nice save in the 22nd minute, and the defense blocked a shot and forced one high in the 31st. Mussallem's goal followed in the 34th minute. Bova made her third save to keep it a 1-0 match in the 40th minute.
The second half saw the Commodores post a 7-3 edge in shots, and both keepers made two saves. Vanderbilt had five corner kicks and the Boilermakers registered two.
Purdue controlled much of the opening 15 minutes of the half. The best opportunity was by Mathews, who had a chance to extend the lead in the 54th minute, but her shot was saved.
The Commodores had two shots, both off target, and two corner kicks in the first 27 minutes of the half before Bova made a fantastic save in the 74th minute, tipping the ball out and over the crossbar. She added another fine save in the 86th.
Griffith had an opportunity that was stopped in the 87th minute before Vandy tied the match in the final minute.
In the first overtime, the home side had a 4-1 advantage in shots, though neither team had a shot on goal.
Senior midfielder Sydney Duarte had a chance just seven seconds into overtime, as she sent a shot in from inside the corner of the 18. It just went over the far corner of the net after she beat several defenders.
Vandy closed the period with four chances in the final two minutes, with a blocked shot, a shot off the ensuing corner kick that went just high from 20 yards away and a pair of blocked shots from inside the 18.
In the final 10 minutes, Purdue had three shots and Vanderbilt one, and Bova stopped the lone shot on goal of either overtime period. The Boilermakers also earned four corner kicks to the Commodores' zero in the second OT.
Griffith had two shots early, the second a great chance off a corner kick to the near post that was saved. That set up another corner, and Griffith then had another shot blocked to set up a second corner, and Purdue added a third corner in a one-minute span, but could not find the winning goal.
Vanderbilt's lone shot of the second overtime was high in the 109th minute.
Up next, Purdue returns home for a pair of matches next weekend. Gonzaga comes to Folk Field on Thursday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Ball State on Sunday, August 29, at 1 p.m. Admission is free for all Purdue Soccer regular-season home games in 2021.