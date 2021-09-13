WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University will welcome alumni and friends back to campus on Oct. 2 for Homecoming 2021, themed “Giant Leaps Home.”
To maximize participation, the university will combine virtual and in-person events for a weeklong celebration leading up to that day’s football game at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“After an unpredictable year, one that included an all-virtual Homecoming in 2020, we are thrilled to welcome our alumni back to campus,” said Matt Folk, president and CEO of the Purdue for Life Foundation. “And for those Boilermakers who are unable to be here in person, we have planned several virtual events so all alumni and friends can take part.”
Last year, Purdue set a precedent on how to execute a high-impact virtual celebration, Folk said.
“By combining online activities similar to last year with traditional in-person events, we believe we have created another exciting Homecoming for 2021,” he said.
The week’s highlights include the following activities:
Sept. 28. 8 p.m. (virtual). Virtual Boilermaker Boulevard, with campus updates and entertainment, plus an opportunity to connect with representatives from various colleges, schools, campus units and more from the comfort of your home.
Sept. 29. 8 p.m. (virtual). Boilermaker Game Night, a “Family Feud”-style competition.
Sept. 30. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (Slayter Center of Performing Arts). “Choir! Choir! Choir!” presented by Purdue Convocations with support from the Student Concert Committee and the Student Fee Advisory Board.
Oct. 1. Noon to 5 p.m. (outside Stewart Center, 128 Memorial Mall Drive). Free Ride Friday, presented by the Purdue Reamer Club, with rides around campus aboard the Boilermaker Special.
- 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (Slayter Center of Performing Arts). “Choir! Choir! Choir!” (night 2).
- 8 p.m. (State Street and livestream). Purdue Homecoming Parade, a magical tradition returning to campus.
Oct. 2. 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Stadium Mall). Boilermaker Boulevard, the place to engage with representatives of various colleges, schools, student organizations and more.
- Noon (Ross-Ade Stadium). Purdue football vs. Minnesota (game sponsored by the Purdue for Life Foundation).
During the football game, the university will present the Homecoming Pillars of Excellency. These awards recognize students who exemplify education and scholarship, service and leadership, and research and innovation.
A complete list of Homecoming events and updates, including activities for students and reunions for the classes of 1970 and 1971 is available online. The Homecoming website will serve as the portal for accessing all online Homecoming activities, with final details available on Monday, Sept. 27.
The university asks campus visitors to comply with Protect Purdue guidelines.