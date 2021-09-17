WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University and Juncos Hollinger Racing have announced a new partnership that will expand experiential education opportunities for Purdue students who want to explore careers in the motorsports, auto and mobility industries.
The three-year partnership calls for Purdue to be Juncos Hollinger Racing’s engineering and technology academic partner and establishes a variety of internships for Purdue students, especially through the College of Engineering, Purdue Polytechnic Institute and Krannert School of Management. Juncos Hollinger Racing fields cars in the IndyCar, Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and IMSA (International Motor Sports Association) series. Juncos Hollinger Racing is also involved with the Indy Autonomous Challenge.
Both sides will also offer ideas for joint academic projects and collaborate on the development of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) educational projects. Additionally, Juncos Hollinger Racing will participate in several Purdue Motorsports events, such as the Purdue evGrandPrix high school and collegiate and autonomous kart races, which will be held Thursday (Sept. 16) through Saturday (Sept. 18) in West Lafayette.
Purdue – and several of its undergraduate and graduate engineering programs - ranks as one of the nation’s top U.S. public institutions, as well as one of the most innovative universities in the country. Purdue also ranks high for most employable graduates in the U.S. among public universities.
“This dynamic partnership is beneficial for all groups involved, especially Purdue students who want to explore careers in motorsports, auto racing and the fast-changing mobility sector,” said Danny White, manager of Purdue Motorsports and managing director of the evGrand Prix.
“Purdue has a longstanding history in motorsports, auto and mobility industries – and is eyeing the future. We have had many Purdue alums work with racing teams as engineers, managers and mechanics, along with logistics and hospitality. With many students now learning and designing autonomous systems, this partnership continues to build on Purdue’s reputation and strengthens the economic opportunities across Indiana.”
Ricardo Juncos, president of Juncos Hollinger Racing, has worked with White for several years and has seen firsthand what Purdue offers its students in motorsports and looks forward to referring students who want to go into racing.
“This is a great opportunity to meet more students who can be the next great designer or engineer or mechanic,” Juncos said. “Our overall goal is to keep teaching the students so they can continue to advance.”
Racing teams also need people behind the scenes to make the team operate.
“This will open the doors for everyone,” Juncos said. “Racing teams need graphic designers, safety experts, dietitians, accountants, lawyers and more. We need to have everything for a racing team.”
The partnership between Purdue and Juncos Hollinger Racing began last weekend at the Grand Prix of Portland (Oregon). The racing circuit is in Laguna Seca, California, this weekend for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.