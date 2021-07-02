WEST LAFAYETTE — After nearly 100 years, Purdue University is giving up control of its public radio station.
University officials announced July 1 that WBAA AM and FM, which offers select music and local, national and international news programming, will fall under the control of Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media (MIPM).
Purdue officials said in a press release that the goal of the agreement with MIPM is to "enhance the station’s public service mission and offerings" while "preserving WBAA’s strong local heritage."
MIPM currently operates WFYI public broadcasting in central Indiana.
“Like we’ve seen done at many other higher education institutions, Purdue University has been looking for a public radio partner to lead WBAA toward its next 100 years in Greater Lafayette,” said R. Ethan Braden, Purdue senior vice president for marketing and communications. “WFYI is a strong public broadcasting entity, well-known and respected throughout Indiana, and we believe this agreement represents enhanced opportunities for our students, it preserves the experience that listeners enjoy today, and it extends WBAA’s reach and public service offerings.”
Pending approval by Purdue’s Board of Trustees and approval of the license transfer by the Federal Communications Commission, MIPM is expected to assume operations of WBAA by Oct. 1.
Through the proposed agreement, WBAA will maintain its call letters, its strong heritage and its physical presence in Greater Lafayette. Local news and reporting, NPR and global news, and classical music — mainstays of WBAA’s current lineup — will continue to be aired on WBAA-AM and WBAA-FM and its digital frequencies.
Details are still to be determined, but enhancements are expected to include:
Purdue students in the Brian Lamb School of Communication, WBAA’s internship partner, will have access to expanded learning and development opportunities both locally with WBAA and through the larger MIPM and WFYI networks, in positions spanning broadcasting, digital media, sales and marketing, and more.
WBAA members who donate at least $60 annually would receive a complimentary WFYI Passport membership (including access to a video streaming library of PBS and local programs) as part of the transition, an added membership perk for WFYI members that is not currently available for WBAA members.
Program and underwriting partners will gain access to a broader listenership via shared programming that will also air on WFYI stations.
“We are so pleased to work with Purdue University — a world-class research institution — on preserving its public service mission through WBAA,” said Greg Petrowich, president and CEO of MIPM. “Through this agreement, we will strengthen and build on WBAA’s commitment to listeners and the communities served by WFYI and WBAA.”
WBAA-AM received its broadcast license on April 4, 1922. It is Indiana's longest continuously operating radio station, one of several AM stations signed on by land-grant schools in the early days of radio, according to the Federal Communications Commission. WBAA-FM began broadcasting in 1993 while WFYI recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.
This transition is subject to approval by the FCC, which is expected in September.