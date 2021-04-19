WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Thirty-three student drivers will compete April 24 to add their name to the list of winners as the green flag waves for the 64th Purdue Grand Prix, dubbed the “Greatest Spectacle in College Racing.”
The annual student-run kart race will be livestreamed starting at 2 p.m., and tickets for the virtual event will be $15. A select number of predetermined students will attend in person while following the Protect Purdue guidelines.
A Purdue tradition, the karting race will take place on the Purdue Grand Prix Track at the Northwest Athletics Complex at Cherry Lane and McCormick Road. The main race will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Purdue President Mitch Daniels is the grand marshal, and he will signal the karts to start their engines for the race.
This year’s race is presented by APTIV, a global technology company serving the automotive sector.
The event is sponsored by the Purdue Grand Prix Foundation. The foundation is built on the motto of “Students Helping Students” and works to raise over $10,000 annually to award in the form of scholarships. The foundation is a student-led organization and consists of 14 senior board directors, six advisors and a junior board staff.
Sponsorship Showcase will be held April 23 virtually via Rootshare. The one-hour session will allow the public to talk directly to the sponsors.
The race rain date if needed is 2-4:30 p.m. on April 25.