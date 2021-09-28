WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm is most worried about Minnesota’s stingy defense when the two team play at noon Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.
It’s Homecoming week for the Boilermakers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who are off to their best start since going 5-0 to start the 2007 season.
Minnesota, by contrast, has struggled to its 2-2 record; they lost to Ohio State, 45-31, to open the season, beat Miami (Ohio) 31-26 and Colorado 30-0, then fell flat last week, losing to Bowling Green 14-10.
The main issue is the offense. Quarterback Tanner Morgan, who was named the Gophers’ starter Tuesday, is 38-for-72 for 540 yards and just three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Minnesota’s only threat, statistically, seems to be redshirt sophomore Trey Potts, who has 474 yards on 97 carries and five rushing touchdowns.
But Brohm doesn’t see a struggling team, though; he sees a stout defense and a ground game that may cause problems for Purdue.
“Offensively, they’ve struggled,” he said. “They haven’t had the passing game threat to go along with their running game. Their running game will always be solid … but you have to be able to throw the football and they haven’t done that as effectively as they would like.”
The big question will be who will start at quarterback for the Boilermakers.
Jack Plummer, Purdue’s starter, took a seat in the third quarter last week in favor of backup Aidan O’Connell, who came in and led a 10-play, 94-yard drive that resulted in the only touchdown in a 13-9 win over Illinois.
O’Connell did throw two interceptions that effectively stopped a pair of scoring drives. One of those interceptions came in the end zone.
“Aidan’s strength is his great poise. He has great command under pressure and doesn’t allow anything to bother him,” Brohm said. “Normally, when a QB comes in and throws two interceptions on the first two series, it would bother a lot of quarterbacks but it doesn’t bother him.”
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck is preparing his team for both Plummer and O’Connell.
“They’re both really good,” he said. “They’re throwing for 67%-plus – both of them. They’ve both played a ton of football and they both know that system inside and out.”
Fleck is concerned about the Boilermakers run game, which has lost Zander Horvath and King Doerue to injuries. Those chores have fallen to redshirt freshman Dylan Downing and freshman Ja’Quez Cross.
“They run the ball well and efficiently,” Fleck said. “They make you cover the whole field. That’s what Purdue has always done. That’s what Jeff’s (Brohm) offense always makes you do.”
Brohm said his running backs are working hard and improving each week.
“It’s a work in progress. It’s not like we have a ton of experience there right now,” he said. “Dylan Downing has come in and done everything we’ve asked. He works extremely hard.”
Purdue will try to end a three-game losing streak to the Gophers. The last Boilermakers win was 31-17 in 2017.
“We’ve been awful against them on offense,” he said of Minnesota, which is ranked fourth in the Big Ten, allowing an average of 272.8 yards per game.
Purdue’s defense is ranked fifth, allowing an average of 300.8 yards per contest.
“We’ve worked hard at defending,” Brohm said. “Hopefully we have a better plan this year. We just need to go execute it. But it all starts with stopping the run.”
Brohm said the Boilermakers must get the early lead and force the Gophers into playing uncomfortably.
“If we can do that it will help us,” he said. “If we can’t, we’ll have to scratch and claw all day long to find a way to get it done.”
Minnesota leads the all-time series 40-33-3.