WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University commencement organizers are releasing initial details for the university’s commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 15-16 in West Lafayette.
Undergraduate candidates (all schools and colleges), professional candidates (Doctor of Audiology, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Doctor of Pharmacy) and master’s degree candidates will participate in a ceremony at 10 a.m. May 15 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Candidates will need to check in at Lambert Fieldhouse based on the schedule that has been published on the commencement website. Candidates will line up in Parking Lot A starting at 7:15 a.m. The processional will begin at 8:45 a.m. for the 4,679 undergraduate candidates, 213 professional candidates and 612 master’s candidates.
The Graduate School will have its Ph.D. ceremony at 10 a.m. May 16 at Edward C. Elliott Hall of Music. Candidates will need to check in at the Armory (north entrance) starting at 8:30 a.m. The processional will begin at 9:10 a.m. for the 198 doctoral candidates.
The release of tickets will be announced the week of May 10. All guests of candidates in the Ross-Ade ceremony will need to follow the Ross-Ade Stadium bag check as well as follow the policy of clear bags. Limited seating meeting standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act will be available. Parking and shuttle service details for both ceremonies will be released closer to commencement.
Graduate School guests at Elliott Hall of Music will need to have bags checked before entering the building.
Currently, Purdue is allowing a maximum of two guest tickets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will be for assigned seating at the stadium and Elliott Hall of Music. Tickets cannot be transferred to others. Both ceremonies will be livestreamed.
Purdue President Mitch Daniels will speak at the May 15 ceremony and Purdue Provost Jay Akridge will speak at the May 16 ceremony.
“We are excited to have the ability to have two commencement ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments and next giant leaps of Boilermakers,” said Chris Pass, senior assistant registrar. “Our large commencement working group has been working nonstop in planning the ceremonies and various details needed to make these events special for the Class of 2021.
The ceremonies will be held in accordance with Protect Purdue event and visitor guidelines for Commencement week. Any additional specific health and safety information will be communicated closer to the ceremony.
For more information, visit the Purdue commencement website.