WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Purdue University-affiliated startup wants to use technology to provide a new and secure way for people to move and store their belongings.
RoliBox uses web-based technology to provide contact-free moving and storage services. The solution consists of a rolling container that can fit through a residential doorway, combined with a delivery fulfillment network and logistics optimization platform.
“We know from our customer surveys that people are improvising their own solutions for small moves,” said Wes Delker, a graduate of Purdue’s Krannert School of Mangement who co-founded the company. “Residential moving is traditionally low-tech and labor intensive. We believe our solution has the potential to change the economics of the industry.”
Delker started RoliBox with Michael Friedemann, a graduate of Purdue’s College of Engineering. They are planning to launch the service on Purdue’s campus at the end of the spring semester.
“Our solution offers an affordable and convenient alternative for smaller moves, which is well suited for university students and urban residents,” Delker said. “Our logistics platform harnesses the power of web-based asset tracking, so customers can receive updates about their containers as they are moved or stored at our facilities.”
Delker started the company after working in consulting and becoming an airline pilot. He turned to this moving solution after the pandemic crushed the airline industry. Friedemann brings a decade of experience managing operations for the world’s largest online retailer.
Delker and Friedemann graduated from the Firestarter program with the Purdue Foundry, an entrepreneurship and commercialization hub housed in the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in Purdue’s Discovery Park District, adjacent to the Purdue campus.