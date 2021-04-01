At 6 p.m. EST April 13, representatives from INDOT and the engineering firm overseeing the State Road 26 widening project will conduct a public meeting to discuss details of the project, according to information provided.
The project entails resurfacing, widening the travel lanes, and increasing roadway shoulders. The project scope stretches from the eastern border of the Warren County, through Pine Village, and connects to previously widened roadway west of Pine Village. Work is expected to begin in 2022. The meeting will also review project plans within the town of Pine Village to improve downtown sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, and water drainage from the roadway surface. Business owners and residents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will be held in the community room at the Pine Village Volunteer Fire Department. The address is 206 S Main St, Pine Village, IN 47975.
Questions about the meeting can be directed to town clerk Nancy Kochell at the following email: nkochell@gmail.com