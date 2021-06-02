The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Watseka’s Proud to be an American parade will be at 10 a.m. July 3.
Line up will be on South Belmont Avenue and adjacent side streets.
The parade route will proceed south on Belmont Avenue, west on Fairman Avenue, north on Fourth Street, east on Cherry Street, south on Fifth Street, east on Lincoln Avenue, south on Belmont Avenue and end at the Watseka Community High School.
Judging will take place during the parade. Judges and announcer will be on the First Financial Bank lawn. Winners will be posted following the parade. Prize categories are best farm entry, best children’s unit, best commercial entry, best walking unit, best religious entry, best decorated emergency vehicle and best use of them.
Registration is free to enter. Registrations are due to the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce by June 18. Registrations can be emailed to watsekaareachamber@gmail.com.