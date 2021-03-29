FOUNTAIN, VERMILLION AND VIGO COUNTIES – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an upcoming project will improve numerous bridge decks in Fountain, Vermillion and Vigo counties, according to information from INDOT.
U.S. 41 over the CSX Railroad and Tippecanoe St. just over one half of one mile north of U.S. 40 in Vigo County will have one 11’ lane restricted as work begins on or after Thursday, April 1. This work is expected to be completed by May 15.
This project was awarded to Milestone Contractors LLP for $1 million. Work is scheduled to last through mid-October of this year. This contract includes the following bridges:
S.R. 32 at Jordans Branch, one mile west of S.R. 63
S.R. 55 over Little Shawnee Creek, 0.65 mile north of S.R.341
S.R. 32 over Fork of Prairie Creek, 0.25 mile east of U.S. 41
S.R. 71 over Dry Branch Creek, 0.34 mile south of S.R. 63
S.R. 32 over Wabash River, 1.19 miles east of S.R. 63
Prior to moving on to the next bridge another release will be sent.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.
Motorists in West Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via: Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTWestCentral; Twitter: @INDOT_WCentral; CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org; and Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android.
