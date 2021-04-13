Project Success is celebrating Afterschool Professionals Appreciation Week on April 19-23 along with the National AfterSchool Association, to recognize, appreciate and advocate for those who work with young people during out-of-school hours.
“We believe Afterschool professionals make a profound difference in the lives of young people,” said Kimberly David, Associate Director, “We encourage everyone to join us this week in thanking the afterschool professionals in their lives.”
Why is it important to recognize Afterschool Professionals?
An estimated 10.2 million children participate in afterschool programs each year, and for every child in an afterschool program there are two more waiting to get in. Every young person deserves quality afterschool experiences that positively impact their development. It takes skilled professionals to create these experiences. Because of the important role afterschool professionals play in the lives of kids, they deserve recognition and support!
What is Afterschool Professionals Appreciation Week?
Afterschool Professionals Appreciation Week is a time to recognize, appreciate and advocate for those who work with young people during out-of-school hours. The week is marked by celebrations and public relations efforts encouraging appreciation and support for all the afterschool professionals who make a profound difference in the lives of young people.
Who is an Afterschool Professional?
Afterschool Professionals are skilled individuals who work with children and youth in diverse school and community-based settings to provide a wide variety of positive developmental relationships and experiences during out-of-school hours. Currently in the US, an estimated 850,000 individuals are practicing members of the afterschool profession.
For more information about Afterschool Professionals Appreciation Week visit: http://www.heartofafterschool.com.