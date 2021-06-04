INDIANAPOLIS – The movement of information and data has become critical in the digital age.
The Covid-19 pandemic further magnified the need for virtual connections. Broadband allows individuals, employers and communities to stay connected and informed in this ever-changing world. However, a skilled workforce is needed to deploy essential technology needed to connect Hoosiers.
In response to this critical need, a Telecommunications State Earn and Learn (SEAL) was developed to equip students with skills needed to support this vital industry. A key component of this SEAL is the newly-created Ivy Tech Routing and Switching Certificate that fosters the development of key technical skills including routing and switches, cabling, networking, system mounting, infrastructure design and wireless set up.
The Dean of the School of Information Technology at Ivy Tech-Lafayette, Dr. Sherry Shipley, said, “This program represents what the future can be for Hoosiers looking for a high wage/high demand career. The opportunity for not just a job, but a career where the potential for growth and upward mobility is unlimited.”
“If you are looking for a career where you can not only change your life but change the life of families and businesses around the state, then this is a great place to start,” she added.
Students who complete the SEAL program will earn two industry-recognized certifications and participate in paid work-based learning experiences with D&S Communications, Inc., Berry Comm, and Kemp Communications LLC.
Ivy Tech-Lafayette will also provide career coaching and professional development services to prepare students for success in the workplace.
Upon completion of the SEAL program, students will be prepared to fill critical roles as Fiber Optic Technicians, Fiber Installation Technicians, and Network Technicians. Students may decide to continue to grow their skills by obtaining a Network Infrastructure Technical Certificate or Network Infrastructure Associate of Applied Science degree.
The Director of the Indiana Broadband Office, Scott Rudd, said, “Hoosiers looking to enter an opportunity-rich career field while helping fellow Hoosiers now have a chance to quickly up skill and drive broadband deployment to the last mile.”
SEALs are Indiana’s state-level pre-apprenticeship programs. They are designed to deliver work-and-learn experiences along with the skills and certifications that employers’ value. These programs are geared toward both adults and youth, and satisfy Indiana’s high school graduation pathway requirements.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development projects Indiana employers will need to fill more than 1 million additional jobs in the next 10 years, half of which will not require a four-year college degree, but some type of certification or credential beyond a high school diploma.
For more information about the Lafayette Adult Resource Academy SEAL or SEALs in general, visit the OWBLA website at www.INwbl.com or email the Office of Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship at wbl@dwd.in.gov.