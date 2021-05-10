RENSSELAER — A Bowling Green State University professor will make a stop in Jasper County this summer as he embarks on a solo cross-country cycling expedition to raise money for the 51 school districts that host him along the way.
Dr. Chris Willis will be peddling across the northern United States on June 6, 2021. The route, known as the Northern Tier Route by the Adventure Cycling Association, begins in Anacortes, Wash., and ends in Bar Harbor, Maine, on Aug. 2.
Willis chose this route because it goes through his university’s home city of Bowling Green, Ohio, and many scenic areas.
One of his stops will include Rensselaer on July 7. Willis notified Rensselaer Central School Corporation Superintendent Curtis Craig of his intentions in a letter earlier this month.
“As the founder of Pedal for Public Schools, I will be riding my bicycle across the northern United States to raise money for your school district and the other districts I will be passing through,” he said.
“My goal is to raise at least $51,000 to donate $1,000 to (the RCSC) school district and the other 50 districts I will be supporting. I want to be very clear about two important aspects of this effort. The first is that the donation you receive from me will have no strings attached. It is money for you to use within the district as you see fit. Maybe you want to use it to fund a speaker for students or to help with classroom supplies or for teacher appreciation. That is your choice.
“The second point is that all of the money I raise will be going to the identified school districts. I am completely self-funding the trip and all of its associated costs.”
The trip is expected to last 57 days.
“I love cycling because it is intimate,” Willis said. “You’re seeing the country at a slow pace. I have driven across the country before, but it will be exciting to experience it in a new way.”
In 2017, Willis, a product of the United States’ public education system, decided to cycle across America. Not long after making the decision, he decided to create the Pedal for Public Schools campaign to raise money for public school districts to bring more significance to his ride.
“I want to continue the story of how much power the public schools have,” Willis said, “There’s a lot of great people who wouldn’t be here without the help of others within those schools. Those are the people I’m trying to honor with this ride.”
Pedal for Public Schools is a self-funded initiative to thank public schools for their work in educating America’s youth. Willis’ goal is to write each school district a check to do with as they please. The school districts selected for the donation were decided based on his cycling route.
“My goal at the end of my ride is to get off my bike and start writing checks as a donation from Pedal for Public Schools for their school boards and superintendents to do with it as they wish,” Willis said. “I am privileged to be in a position where … I am able to take this trip, that is all of the more reason that I make sure that I am giving back. I would love to get to a minimum of $51,000 so I can write 51 $1,000 checks.”
Craig said the money donated could be used to fund an end-of-the-year cookout for school personnel or help students with entrance fees should they take trips to plays, museums, etc., during the school year. The money could also be distributed by the corporation’s Education Foundation, which provides funding to teachers for creative projects they want to do that the school may not be able to fund.
Willis’s son will be supporting him throughout his journey across the United States. During the ride, Willis will be wearing a GPS device on his bike for his supporters to follow him throughout his trip.
Follow Willis on his journey across the United States on the Pedal for Public School’s Facebook page. To donate to the Pedal for Public School’s campaign, go to the campaign’s Fundly page.
“I am proud to say that I am a product of public education,” Willis said. “In addition to attending public schools for all of my schooling, I have spent my entire professional life in public education both at the PK-12 level and in higher education.
“Additionally, my family has nearly 300 years of teaching experience. In saying this, I know the highs and lows of serving in public schools.”