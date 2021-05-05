With no real track and field season last school year, how were you able to find motivation leading into your final season?
“My motive has just been trying to get the school records for our team. The mile and the 2-mile, I got those my freshman and my sophomore year. ... I knew I could come close to 800 and 400.”
Take me through that school-record 800 on April 22.
“I knew I was running with (Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior) Ryder James. He’s obviously really quick. Me and him are best buds. I know how he runs — he usually gets out really quick. So me and him just took off, and I just kind of drafted behind him for the first lap. ... And the last 100, me and him just fought it out and ended up getting a pretty good time (2 minutes, 2.1 seconds, beating the school record by 5 seconds). ... I got the 4 by 8, too. The 800 was my fourth record, so that was pretty cool to me.”
So how close are you to the 400 record?
“It’s 50.8. My PR ... is a low-51. It’s just (important) to stay consistent with the training and try not to get injured, not push my body too hard or anything like that. Just stay consistent with what I’m doing because it’s working out right now.”
What does it mean to have a state series in June as well?
“State’s really important to me because I’ve kind of had some ups and downs my career with cross (country), so track this year, I wanted to bounce back. I’m hoping to place in either the mile and 800 or 400 and 800. That’d be pretty cool because I’ve never placed before.”
What’s next for you after high school?
“I committed to Olivet Nazarene (to run cross-country and track). It was between a couple schools I got it down to, but Coach (Kyle) Rago, he came out to one of my meets for cross-country. He came up to me after one of the Paxton meets, and it wasn’t one of my best races, but he still talked to me, so I thought that was pretty cool.”
