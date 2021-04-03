The March 23, 1992, issue of Newsweek contained a letter from the Greenville County, S.C., Department of Social Services. It read like this:
“Your food stamps will be stopped, effective immediately, because we received notice that you passed away. May God bless you. You may re-apply if there is a change in your circumstances.”
That particular circumstance has not changed often. Can you imagine the reaction from a social worker if it DID happen?
“Hello, Mrs. Snodgrass. You stopped my food stamps because of my death, but assured me I could re-apply if my circumstances changed. Well, my circumstances have changed. I am no longer dead and would like to begin receiving my stamps again.”
Of course, it did happen to Jesus, did it not? We celebrate that fact this weekend. It is the reason this weekend is a holiday. Jesus Christ, son of Mary and Son of God, died and was buried. Three days later He rose from death, victorious over the grave. The grave could not keep Him down.
When time goes by, evidence seems to lose its powerful influence. But consider this: There were 12 disciples of Jesus who saw Him, talked with Him, and ate meals with Him — AFTER He was declared dead by the official statement of the attending expert.
It was understood that no human could possibly have survived what Jesus endured on the cross. No one questioned his death when He was laid in the tomb.
In addition to the 12 disciples, over 500 people saw Jesus alive after he was known to be dead. The evidence that He was alive was overwhelming, just as the evidence that He was dead just shortly before He was seen alive was overwhelming.
Only after Jesus rose from the dead did enemies of God begin to assert that Jesus must not have been dead, after all.
But He was. Dead, that is.
Still, the enemies insisted He was not alive after his death.
But He was. Alive, that is.
I Corinthians 15 is sometimes called the Resurrection chapter of the Bible, a marvelous treatise on the rising of Christ Jesus from the dead. Verses 15 and 17 tell us our faith would be useless if Jesus had not risen. Verse 17 shows us that we would still be in our sins if Jesus had not been raised from death.
Paul reminds us in verse 19, “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.” Without the resurrection of Christ, we would still be lost in our sins, hopeless, bound for hell.
Do you see that Jesus dying on the cross would have accomplished nothing if Jesus had stayed dead? Satan would have won the war. As it is, Satan won a great battle in getting Jesus crucified, but Jesus won the war and God had the last word when Jesus overcame the chains of death, defeated Satan, and now is alive forevermore.
Jesus is alive! Death has been conquered! God is still in control!
Because of Jesus’ resurrection, YOUR circumstances can change one day. Your death will not prevent you from being with God in heaven. Though dead, you will rise to live in eternal life with the Lord!