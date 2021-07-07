The title above was the original title of a poem that became very famously known in America. Do you know what the poem is?
It became a song sung more often than any other in America!
An American lawyer wrote the poem in 1814 during the War of 1812. The British had invaded America and burned down the White House, the Treasury Building, and the Capitol. The lawyer had gone to the British in an attempt to negotiate the release of an American they held.
The lawyer was successful in gaining the release of the man, but the British had revealed to him during his stay that they were about to attack Fort McHenry in Baltimore six nights later. Until it occurred, they could not leave their custody.
So it was then the lawyer watched the attack on Ft. McHenry from the ramparts of the ship on which he was being held in custody. He could see the lonely American flag flying over Ft. McHenry. He watched in dismay as the British ships’ cannons began the bombardment. He gazed upon the lone American flag until it became too dark to see, then watched the red flare of the rockets and white-yellow bombs.
As dawn began to lighten the darkness, he strained to see if the flag was still there, mostly expecting to see it replaced by the British Union Jack.
But joy of joys! Our flag was still there!
He immediately sat down and began to pen these words: “Oh say, can you see, by the dawn’s early light, what so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last gleaming; whose broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight, o’er the ramparts we watched were so gallantly streaming …”
Meaning? Our flag waved proudly the last he could see it last evening. As dawn lifted the darkness this morning, it was still there! The British had not won; the Americans had held the line. The fort was secure!
“And the rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof to the night, that our flag was still there.” As long as those rockets and bombs kept coloring the sky, our flag was still flying!
“Oh say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free, and the home of the brave.” Our flag was still there, waving over a free America. To this day, America has been free.
Many are unaware that there are four verses to this poem/song. The fourth and last verse praises God for the victory, as these words attest: “Blest with vict’ry and peace may the heaven-rescued land Praise the power that hath made and preserved us a nation. Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just, And this be our motto, ‘In God is our trust.’ And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord!” (Psalm 33:12) That young lawyer, Francis Scott Key, had opposed the United States going to war with Britain in 1812, but he was as great a patriot as could be found! He and his client knew a secret no other American knew. They suffered alone in knowing the attack was coming and they could tell no one.
The next time you hear our national anthem, close your eyes and picture yourself standing alongside Key, straining in the morning dawn to see if our flag is still there!