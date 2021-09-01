Do you consider yourself an expert on understanding the Bible? That’s what I thought!
When I think I understand God’s full intent and purpose for the Old Testament (OT), I learn something new!
The Bible is unique in more than one way. No other book contains the power of this Book. To understand the OT, the best way to read it may not be from start to finish, as most books are read.
One essential fact: The first pages of the Bible reveal the beginning of God’s goodness. The last pages promise that Christians will win! In between, we discover that all is not written chronologically.
For example, the OT contains 39 books: Five books of law, 12 history, Five poetry, Five major prophets, and 12 minor prophets. It reveals that God had a plan to raise up a special people that He would bless as his own, as long as they kept their covenant with Him.
The first 17 books tell the story of an approximate 3,800-year period of time. It includes a time when God spoke to great fathers, or patriarchs, directly speaking to them his will and promise to bless their obedience.
About 1440 B.C., Moses, under God’s direction, leads Israel out of slavery in Egypt. He takes them to the doorstep of the Promised Land (promised to Abraham hundreds of years earlier). They are frightened, however, at the apparent power and might of the people in the land. Their failure to trust God costs them 40 years of wandering in a barren, sweltering desert.
When a new generation rises up, these people of God, Israelite Hebrews, enter the land and take possession of it and enjoy many years of prosperity.
Unbelief in God costs future generations again. They eventually reject God as their king, so God allows them to make kings for themselves to show them that no king could ever be as loving and generous as He.
One thousand years after entering the Promised Land, Israel loses her freedom, is taken captive and enslaved. This history ends with the three books of Ezra, Nehemiah, and Esther, the latter taking place in Persia (Iran) after Israel no longer inhabits Jerusalem.
The next 22 books back up and tell us more about the literature and prophecy during those same 1,000 years. The five books of poetry — Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes, Song of Solomon — were all written in poetic form.
The ancient story of Job took place before Abraham lived (overlapping Abraham’s life?), before Hebrews existed. The other four books were written during the time of David and Solomon.
The last 17 books, five of major prophets and 12 of minor prophets, were works of prophets starting during the years when the Jewish people still lived in freedom up to the time of captivity when they were exiled from their homeland and enslaved by Babylon, then Persia.
The last book of the O.T., Malachi, in chronology ends approximately the same time as Esther’s and Nehemiah’s historical accounts. Realizing these facts can make it easier to understand what was going on.
This is a real “bare bones” look at the OT. The OT pointed to a future time when a Messiah would come and reveal a new covenant.
More on that next time! God bless your understanding!