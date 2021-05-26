God is not a respecter of persons. He is not prejudiced against skin color. That was the point of Acts 10 where a Gentile man named Cornelius came to Christ.
Under the old covenant, a Gentile could never reach equality with a Hebrew. God now makes clear that anyone, male or female, regardless of nationality, can be equally acceptable to the Lord. The point is, God shows no prejudice toward any characteristic that humans cannot control.
I had nothing to do with being born male, nor my wife with being born female. Our skin color was not our choice.
God does have one prejudice. He absolutely hates ain! You see, sin is from the heart, is a matter you and I can absolutely control. That is, the devil can place before me all manner of temptations, but he cannot force me to sin. I only sin when I choose to do so.
Satan has led many in our day to believe that some sins are not sins at all. He has convinced so many that abominations, especially heinous sins, totally UNacceptable to God, are in fact a matter of choice. When will we learn that if a matter is unacceptable to God, it must be unacceptable to mankind, too?
Notice three passages that show clearly the terrible anger of God. He mentions six things, yes, even seven, that He absolutely hates (abominations) in Proverbs 6:16-19: A proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood (is any blood more innocent than that of an unborn child in its mother’s womb?), a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are swift in running to evil, a false witness who speaks lies, and one who sows discord among brethren.
Wow! Powerful Words, indeed! Modern churches should sit up and take notice! Many churches in 2021 have lost God’s blessing because they are filled with one or more of these sins God hates!
In the New Testament, God says those who practice these abominations cannot enter heaven: “Fornication (living together sexually though unmarried), adultery (sex in which at least one or both of the partners is married to someone else), idolatry (worshipping anything or anyone other than Almighty God of heaven and earth; many today have shrines set up in their homes where they pray, a form of worship, to saints, to Mary the mother of Jesus, or some other entity than God), homosexuality, thieves, drunkards, party revilers, and extortioners! (I Corinthians 6:9, 10)
Notice that at the end of verse 10, God says again what He had said at the beginning of this list in verse 9: Those who practice such things CANNOT inherit the kingdom of heaven! They cannot enter heaven!
Revelation 21:8 repeats some of these, adds others, but this time clearly says they WILL be cast into the lake of fire, a clear reference to Hell!
One of the new sins he includes here is the cowardly, those of his people who are afraid to speak up for the Lord. Hate crimes bills have been passed in some states already that would prohibit the freedom of speech in writing such words as these in a public forum. Yet words to the contrary, echoing Satan’s deceptions, could be spouted freely without recriminations!
Just remember: In the end, it is God who will judge ALL people. We must adhere to HIS standards, not man’s!