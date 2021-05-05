An African American man in Texas wrote and published this on the internet:
“When I was born, I was black; when I grew up I was black.
"When I stay long in the sun, I am still black; when I stay long in cold, I am black.
"When I am scared, I am black, when I am sick, I am black, and when I die I will die black.
"You white folks …. When you were born, you were pink; when you grew up you were white.
"When you stay long in the sun, you are red; when long in cold you be blue.
"When you are scared, you are yellow; when sick you are green.
"When bruised you are purple, and when you die, you will be gray.
"So, who are you white folk calling ‘colored folks’?”
The Derek Chauvin jury case ended several days ago, a case about George Floyd, a black man murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota. “Murdered” is no longer a question. It was murder, second degree; a jury of mostly white folks said so.
A white judge concurred. Maybe the message will take our nation another huge step forward that a human being is not guilty of a crime simply because of skin color. Huge steps have been taken to dull the pain of racial injustice. Dull, that is. Slow down.
It would be great if it could be stopped altogether, but racial injustice has been with the world since skin colors began to change, since cultural differences began to differ, since shortly after the Tower of Babel, I have to believe. I doubt that racial prejudices will ever die away in this life.
Too bad. But then, this is not a perfect world. The next one will be, praise our great God! Our great God, who is not white, not black, not red, yellow, or brown. He is simply a Spirit, and they who worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth (John 4:24).
Jesus also said, “Do not judge according to appearance, but judge with righteous judgment." (John 7:24)
God showed Peter that the message of salvation was not given to one race exclusive to all others, or ANY others. Peter’s conclusion, Acts 10:34, 35: “In truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons. But in EVERY NATION the one who fears Him and works righteousness is accepted by Him.”
God shows no partiality in regard to skin color, national or racial ethnicity. (Emphases mine)
This from a God who DID have a favored people before Christianity. Before Messiah came to Earth, God made a small nation his own special people, the Hebrew people who originated through the line of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Europeans and Africans were NOT among his favored people. Even then, God accepted all who would repent of their sinful lives and accept Him as their one and only God.
This teaching of God regarding partiality as given to Peter was directed toward racial and national differences. It would be a mistake to direct this teaching to other differences in which God has clearly shown He WILL show partiality. More about that next week.
For now, know that God is no respecter of persons when it comes to skin color. “Jesus loves the little children, ALL the children."