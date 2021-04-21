The young wife asked in all sincerity at the weekly prayer meeting of her church, “Pray for my husband, who, very tragically, got me nothing for our anniversary when I specifically told him I wanted nothing for our anniversary!”
I am told that only the men laughed, and then not for very long.
You said you wanted nothing, so what did you expect? Both wives and husbands can be guilty of not saying what they really mean, but then expecting the spouse to understand.
On the other hand, God says exactly what He means and means exactly what He says. Consider these powerful words of God.
“I am not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.” 2 Peter 3:9
What does He mean by that? He means that the reason He has delayed sending his Son back for his obedient children is due to his desire that none be lost in hell, but that they would all repent and turn to Christ.
“Go into all the world and preach the gospel. He who believes and is baptized will be saved, but he who believes not will be condemned.” Mark 16: 15, 16 What does God mean? He means that his church should go out and search for lost souls throughout the whole world and when the church finds those lost souls who desire to repent and follow Christ, they should be baptized into Christ for salvation.
“In flaming fire I will take vengeance on them that know not God, and do not obey the gospel of Jesus Christ, punishing them with everlasting destruction from the Lord’s presence.” 2 Thessalonians 1:8, 9 What does He mean by that? It sounds harsh and many don’t want to read or discuss the many passages like this one in the Bible. But God means what He says. He will punish those who reject Jesus Christ with a terrible punishment at the end of this age.
“Be faithful ‘til death, and I will give you a crown of life.” Revelation 2:10b What did God mean by this? He meant that if you are faithful in your Christian walk, in your promise to serve Him until death, He will give you a blessing, a reward that will include all the riches of heaven The crown of life signifies royalty.
You have the right to be called the children of God, John 1:12. As children of the King, you will be princes and princesses for eternity with blessings you cannot imagine while here on earth.
How does God guarantee this reward of a crown? Once, when Clint Eastwood made a promise, he was asked, “How can you guarantee that will happen?” Eastwood is reported to have answered, “If you want a guarantee, buy a toaster!” But the Lord has a better answer. He does have a guarantee!
His guarantee is the Holy Spirit. Ephesians 1:13, 14: “In Christ you also trusted, after you heard the word of truth, the gospel of your salvation, in Whom also after you believed, you were sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise, which is the down payment of our inheritance until the redemption of the purchased possession, to the praise of his glory.”
When you were obedient to the gospel through faith, repentance and baptism, God gave you the indwelling presence of the Holy Spirit as a down payment promising more to come. That seal, that down payment, the Holy Spirit of God living in you, is God’s guarantee!