Martha’s husband, George, always fell asleep during the sermon. One Sunday when George snored loud enough to be heard five rows away, she had had enough!
She asked a friend how she had cured her husband of the problem. The answer, said Friend, was Limburger cheese.
When her husband began to nod off, she quickly pulled a piece of Limburger cheese from her purse and held it under his nose. He woke immediately. She never had a problem with him sleeping in church again!
Martha thought that sounded like the solution to her problem. She packed a little Limburger cheese in her purse the next Sunday. Sure enough, George did it again! Before he could begin snoring, Martha reached into her purse, pulled out the cheese, and held it under George’s nose.
George took one sniff of that cheese and half-awakened. In a loud voice he proclaimed, “For crying out loud, Marty, how many times do I have to ask you to keep your feet off the pillow?”
Some things just are not appropriate in church! The great Solomon, wisest man known in his time and king of Israel, wrote these powerful words in Ecclesiastes 5:1, “Guard your steps when you go into the house of God. To draw near to listen is better than to offer the sacrifice of fools, for they do not know that they are doing evil. Be not rash with your mouth, nor let your heart be hasty to utter a word before God …”
At the end of verse 2, he concludes, “Let your words be few.”
In the New Testament, Paul told the Corinthian church, “Whoever eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty concerning the body and blood of the Lord. Let a man examine himself, then, and so eat of the bread and drink of the cup. For anyone who eats and drinks without discerning the body eats and drinks judgment on himself.” I Corinthians 11:27-29
Powerful passages! Solomon revealed the solemn aspect of worship. When you enter to worship, be very careful to guard your words. Seven needs to guard one’s mouth come to mind. One must not utter a word of gossip. One must refrain from any hurtful word that could harm the reputation of another. Coarse joking or story-telling is taboo, as would be any cursing or swearing. Undue boasting could steal glory that belongs only to God. Distracting others from worshipping the Lord. Speaking vain repetitions without truly thinking about the purpose of worship keeps one from sincere worship.
The latter two may be Solomon’s concerns. Jesus spoke warnings about vain repetitions. Have you ever found yourself at the end of a hymn suddenly asking yourself what words you just sang? Thinking about lunch, the afternoon game, or work the next day keep us from sincere worship. Texting a friend during worship is just outright rudeness toward our great God!
Especially during the Lord’s Supper! Paul’s words above should prevent taking the loaf and cup in an unworthy manner, partaking without even thinking about the meaning of the sacrifice of Christ.
When next you enter the place of worship, can you remember to guard your steps, listen carefully, and limit distractions to self or others that might come from your words or thoughts?