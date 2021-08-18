I just found out that I’m color blind. That blindsided me. I mean, it came right out of the purple!
This little blurb from a recent issue of Readers Digest tickled my funny bone. Actually, I am not color blind, but I do have or have had other eye abnormalities, like myopia and astigmatism and cataracts. I was wondering recently about spiritual eye trouble.
For example, myopia is near-sightedness. I see things close up fairly well, but distance is more of a problem. Spiritual near-sightedness is common today. One can see when something is about to hit him in the face, but has trouble detecting distant pains. Spiritually, I mean.
God’s Word has many warnings that can help prevent the consequences of myopia. He sees the distance, the far distance, the future. Because of that awesome vision, we must trust Him to tell us what He sees there. He sees a final judgment where all of us must give account of our earthly life. He sees the consequences of failing and the rewards of faithfulness. Can we see past today?
Folks get addicted to evils like drugs and alcohol and tobacco. They get addicted to other things that may not seem so evil in themselves, like sports or shopping or hobbies. One woman repented for her sin of reading too much. She recognized the danger of allowing her enjoyment of reading books to keep her from being the attentive mother and wife she knew she needed to be.
Sometimes we can’t see past today’s addictions to see that the Lord is coming back soon, to see that our children and grandchildren need our attention to help warn them of the dangers of the devil’s schemes. We can get caught up in the world’s dangerous attitude that “I deserve to have some time to myself” so much that we fail to realize we are neglecting other needs.
I also have astigmatism, blurry vision caused when the cornea or lens have mis-matched curves. Cataracts also blur the vision. Spiritual astigmatism results in difficulty discerning what is truth and what is falsehood. When spiritual leaders tell their people that everybody sins, so it’s okay to sin since God is a big God who is very merciful and loves to forgive us, that thinking kind of flies in the face of Romans 6:1-2 where Paul asks, “What shall we conclude then? That we should go on sinning so that grace may abound? God forbid! We died to sin. How can we live in it any longer?” Grace is awesome, but it is NOT a license to sin! You wouldn’t know that to hear many church leaders today!
Hyperopia is far-sightedness, opposite what I have. Spiritual hyperopia occurs when one cannot see what’s right under his own nose! He looks past the obvious, ignoring what he doesn’t want to see. He sees an action that may be harmful, but ignores the warning, because he wants the pleasure he sees and pretends the consequences won’t be that harmful. All spiritual eye trouble can be cured by heeding these powerful words from Hebrews 12:2, “Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the Author and Finisher of our faith, who for the joy set before Him, endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” What do you see?