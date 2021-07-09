COUNTY
On July 6 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jose D. Melendez Cruz, 39, of Momence. According to police reports, Cruz was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of meth under 5 grams charge. Cruz was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On July 6 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Amanda J. Bonior, 30, of Manteno, at the Iroquois County Courthouse for obstructing indentification. Bonior was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
On July 6, Antonietta Spina, 52, Milford, was arrested at the Iroquois County Courthouse on an Iroquois County warrant for battery. Spina was taken to the Iroquois county Jail where she posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brady R. Watson, 23, of Danville, July 8. According to police reports, Watson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. Watson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On July 8 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident at the Circle K in Clifton. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Landon A. Shule, 16, of Ashkum, struck an icebox in front of the building and also damaged an electrical box. There was more than $1,500 in damage to all property involved. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
TOWN
Sheldon
On July 6, Sheldon Police arrested Michale Mason, 65, of Oswego. According to police reports, Mason had two Kane County warrants, one for failure to appear on driving while license revoked, and another for failure to appear on aggravated battery and theft charges. Mason was also charged with driving while license suspended. Mason was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
WATSEKA
July 7
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of North Madison at 9:03 .m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Elm at 10:24 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to criminal damage to property in the 100 block of North Fourth Street at 12 p.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Second and Walnut at 3:10 p.m.
Police located an open door on a building in the 100 block of South Belmont Avenue at 8:52 p.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 8:59 p.m.
July 8
Police responded to a call about someone with mental issues in the 500 block of South Tenth Street at 3:16 a.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of West North Street at 7:55 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Sheridan Avenue at 8:28 a.m. Arrested were Kathryn McVay, 53, Watseka, and Terri Skinner, 51, also from Watseka. Both were charged with battery. The posted the required bond and were released.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of West Walnut at 10:54 a.m.
Police responded to a theft call in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 11:57 a.m.
Police responded to a fraud call in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 3:13 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of South Fifth Street at 5:01 p.m.
Police responded to a call about loud music in the 500 block of North Fifth Street at 8;13 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the area of Second and Walnut at 9:30 p.m.