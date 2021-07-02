COUNTY
On June 28 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tyler Baker, 20, of Kankakee. According to police reports, Baker was charged with possession of cannabis over 500 grams and under 2000 grams and intent to deliver. Baker was transported to the Iroquois county Jail where he posted the required bond.
On June 28 Christopher R. Hollis, 33, of Milford, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to sere a sentence for possession of methamphetamines.
On June 30 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a three-vehicle accident at the intersection Walnut Street and Grant street in Onarga. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven y Tracy E. Ryan, 58, Onarga, was eastbound on West Grant Street. Ryan failed to yield at the intersection with North Walnut Street to a vehicle being driven by Anna L. Martinez, 29, of Onarga. The front of Martinez’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Ryan’s vehicle. Ryan’s vehicle then traveled off the roadway striking a yield sign and then entering a private property and striking another vehicle which as unoccupied and parked. That collision then caused the parked vehicle to impact a tree. No injures were reported and Ryan was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way at an intersection.
CITY
Watseka
June 30
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of West Fleming at 1);38 p.m.
Police located a suspicious vehicle at Forrest Park at 10:44 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second and Walnut at 11:42 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
July 1
Police warned a bicyclist for not having a headlight in the 600 block of West Walnut at 1:26 a.m.
Police located an open door on a vehicle in the 900 block of North Jefferson at 1:48 a.m.
Police responded to a theft of a mower in the 400 block of East Oak at 7:12 a.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 500 block of East Elm at 3:45 p.m.
Police responded to trespassers in the 100 block of West North Street at 5:44 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Oak at 9:18 p.m.