COUNTY
On Sept. 14 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Carrie M. Gray, 49, of Hoopeston. According to police reports, Gray was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charting her with burglary. Gray as transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Kevin L. Lambert, 34, of Watseka, Sept. 15. According to police reports, Lamber was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with burglary and theft under $500. Lambert was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On Sept. 16, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dustin M. Behrends, 25, of Ashkum. According to police reports, Behrends was wanted on an outstanding Ford County warrant charging him with failure to appear for aggravated assault. Behrends was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Sept. 16, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Khristophe A. Cobb, 27, of Chicago. According to police reports, Cobb was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with failure to appear for no valid drivers license. Cobb was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.