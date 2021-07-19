COUNTY
On July 12 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Ashely Johnson, 35, of Danville. According to police reports, Johnson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for residential burglary and theft over $500. Johnson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On July 14 Brandon J. Wood, 37, was arrested at the Iroquois County Courthouse. According to police reports, Wood was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft. Wood was taken over to the Iroquois County where he remains in lieu of bond.
On July 15, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Caleb a. Langenfeld, 20, of Champaign. According to police reports, Langenfeld was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of narcotic equipment. Langenfeld was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On July 15 H Harold P. Wright, 51, Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to serve a sentence for DUI.
On July 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident that occurred on County Road 2000 N approximately one-quarter mile east of State Route 1. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Donna C. Hoover Shuper, 59, of Watseka, was westbound on 2000 N east of the railroad tracks. Three deer entered the roadway from the north and Shuper swerved to avoid them, entering the south ditch and striking a culvert. The vehicle sustained more than $!,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On July 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in Ashkum on East Main Street between front Street and Second Street. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Kimberly A. Kleinert, 52, Ashkum, was backing out of a parking spot on Eat Main Street. A vehicle being driven by Patrice L. Schoolman, 41, of Herscher, was eastbound on East Main Street and stopped to wait for a vehicle to pull out of another parking sport. Kleinert did not see Schoolman stop and backed into her vehicle causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
TOWN
Clifton
Clifton Police arrested Bret A. Johnson, 28, Clifton, July 15. According to police reports, Johnson was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant for failure to appear on robbery and theft charges. Johnson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail to be extradited to Kankakee County in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
July 16
Police responded to a calla bout a suspicious person in the 100 block of Lair Lane at 10:53 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Elm and Brianna Drive at 8:08 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of Rosewood Avenue at 12:01 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Market at 2:23 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of North Tenth Street at 3:59 p.m.
‘ Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 200 block of East Ash at 9:56 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 300 block of North Market at 10:08 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:37 p.m.
July 17
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to a vehicle of Fourth and Walnut at 12:20 a.m. Arrested was Eric Norris, 43, Watseka, for criminal damage to property over $500. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to an attempted burglary in the 100 block of East North Street at 12:34 a.m.
Police responded to a call about domestic battery in the 500 block of North Third at 3:04 a.m. Arrested was Randy Sheppard, 42, for domestic battery. He transported to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in the 300 block of North Market at 12:43 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout an unwanted person in the 700 block of North Clarence Avenue at 1:52 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 500 block of North Third Street at 2:06 p.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Hickory at 3:08 p.m.