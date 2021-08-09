CITY
Watseka
Aug. 7
Police conducted a traffic stop at Seventh and Locust at 10:20 a.m. A verbal warning was given for defective equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Coney at 10:51 p.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Aug. 8
Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of North Eighth at 12:19 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of North Eighth Street a 12:22 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Sheridan at 4:04 a.m. Arrested was Mack Oaks, 58, Watseka, for domestic battery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police conducted a traffic stop at North Jefferson and West Pleasant at 8:30 a.m. Cited was Justin McConnell, 31 Watseka, for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with a harassment complaint in the 1600 block of North Blue Bell Bend Road at 12:11 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 500 block of East Oak at 1:10 p.m. That person was transported to Riverside Hospital by Riverside EMS.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 700 block of West Walnut at 3 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Wet Lafayette at 3:55 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of West Ash at 5:39 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic sixth stop in the are of Elm and Brianna at 6:48 p.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police responded to a calla bout a threat in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 6:54 p.m.