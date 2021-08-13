CITY
Watseka
Aug. 12
Police located a tree down across the north end of Wabash at 4:26 a.m.
Police responded to a large tree branch down in the 100 block o0f North Sixth Street at 6:46 a.m.
Police located a tree down across the North Street railroad crossing at 8:55 a.m.
Police responded to a burglar alarm at 1894 East Highway 24 at 8:56 a.m.
Police responded to an alarm in the 300 block of West Walnut at 12:04 p.m.
police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Sixth Street at 6:50 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a domestic dispute in the 800 block of East Walnut at 8:47 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of East Mulberry at 9:43 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 9:52 p.m.