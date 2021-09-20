CITY
Watseka
Sept. 19
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second and Cherry at 2:31 a.m. A verbal warning for improper display of registration was given.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 1000 block of West Newell at 2:59 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of North Eighth Street at 12:33 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout harassment by telephone in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 1:23 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a civil matter in the 400 block of East Walnut at 2:25 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 900 block of East Cherry Street at 8:20 p.m.
Police assisted Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with a regocvereds stolen vehicle from Kentucky in the 100 block of South Brown at 8:56 p.m.