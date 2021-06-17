CITY
Watseka
June 16
Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Grant and Loveridge Lane at 7;49 a.m. According to police reports, a 2013 Ford operated by Donna Hoover, Watseka, was eastbound on Grant when a 2019 Chrysler, operated by Mary Hutchison, Watseka, pulled onto Grant from Loveridge Land and struck the Hoover vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. No citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 500 block of East Walnut at 10:34 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of Sheridan Avenue at 10:43 a.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 100 block of East Oak Street at 1:20 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the area of Ninth and Mulberry at 4:24 p.m.
Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 3:47 p.m.
Police arrested Roscoe Durflinger, 31, Gilman, in the area of This and Oak after an officer observed him and was aware he had an active warrant for failing to appear on a domestic battery charge. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 900 block of South Fourth Street at 4:10 p.m.