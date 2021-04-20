IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
April 20
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Collin Mausehund, 24, Beaverville, April 12. According to police reports, Mausehund was charged with domestic battery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Aaron C. Shelton, 24, Algonquin, April 14. According to police reports, Shelton was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with unlawful use of a weapon. Shelton was are of his warrant and turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Terrianne S. Williams, 27, Cicero, April 14. According to police reports, Williams was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with driving while license suspended. Williams was aware of her warrant and turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and as released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Anthony J. Pescetto, 38, Momence, April 15. According to police reports, Pescetto was charged with driving while license suspended. In addition, Pescetto was wanted on an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with driving while license suspended. Pescetto was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Erina O. Pescetto, 43, Momence, April 15. According to police reports, Pescetto was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pescetto was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the queried bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Cheyenne Holllingsworth, 26, Onarga, April 16. According to police reports, Hollingsworth was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with failure to appear for battery. Hollingsworth was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Terri A. Huddleston, 48, Gilman, April 16. According to police reports, Huddleston was charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault. Huddleston was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Daniel J. White, 37, Beaverville, April 18. According to police reports, White was charged with criminal damage to property $10,000 too $100,000. White was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the buried bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
April 19
Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 1:38 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 500 block of East Grant at 9:52 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a suicidal person in the 100 block of South Brown at 11:59 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 500 block of East Oak at 12:40 p.m.
Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of North Third at 6:41 p.m.