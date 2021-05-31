IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
COUNTY
May 28
On May 25, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 1200 North at the County Road 2000 East intersection. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Calvin T. Snowden, 54, Aurora, was westbound on 1200 N. A deer entered the roadway, Snowden swerved to miss it and entered the north ditch and impacted embankment. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On May 26, Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested Nathan McIntyre, 42, Gilman. According to police reports, McIntyre was charged with domestic battery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On May 27, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident on County Road 1200 North approximate three-tenths of a mile west of County Road 2080 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Raven S. Satkoski, 19, Milford, was westbound on 1200 North. The vehicle lost control after crossing the railroad tracks and went off the shoulder on the north side of the road. The driver overcorrected and then sent into the south ditch, struck, the embankment and then overturned multiple times and struck a tree. No injuries were reported and a citation was issued for driving while license suspended and another citation was issued for operation of an uninsured vehicle.
CITY
Watseka
May 26-27
Officers responded to a 911 hang up at a business in the 700 block of East Raymond Road at 11:05 p.m. The officer arrived and spoke to the caller who stated it was a mistake.
Officers responded to a call about dogs on the loose in the area of the 400 block of North Eighth at 8:45 a.m.
Officers were called to a business for a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of South Yount Avenue at 9:20 a.m.
Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of West Oak at 7:10 p.m. for reports of a resident using the bathroom outside of the residence.
Officers responded to a call for illegal burning in the area of the 300 block of North Eight Street at 8:46.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of North Second and West Hickory at 9:09 p.m.
May 27-28
Officers were called to the area of the 200 block of East Ash in the alley at 11 p.m. for illegal burning. Officers arrived and spoke to the resident and they put the fire out.
Officers were called to the 200 block of North Second at 3:35 a.m. The caller stated she could hear someone outside of her home and wanted officers to check it out. Officers arrived and found nothing out of the ordinary on the property.
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 6:40 a.m. for a report of a theft from the store.
Officers were called to help a dog that was struck by a car in the 500 block of East Oak Street at 8:50 a.m.
Officers were called to a business in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street at 10;50 a.m. for reports of property damage from a vehicle.
Officers were called to a bank in the 100 block of East Walnut at 12:40 p.m. The bank called because they believed there to be something going on with some large deposits and it possibly being a fraudulent matter. Officers are investigating.
May 29
Officers were called to the 500 block of North Clarence Avenue for a welfare check of a resident at 9:02 a.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Locust to assist with a funeral procession at 10:05 a.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of South Yount Avenue for a criminal sexual assault at 7:50 p.m. The case has been turned over to investigations.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Creekside Court for a domestic disturbance at 11:55 p.m.
May 30
Officers conducted a business check in the 500 block of West Walnut at 12:28 a.m.
Officers conducted a business check in the 100 block of West Oak at 12:42 a.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of East Ash for illegal burning at 1:42 a.m.
Officers were called to the 400 block of West Walnut for a suspicious vehicle at 2:11 a.m.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of East Walnut for a business alarm at 4:25 a.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of East Walnut to assist a pedestrian at 5:16 a.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Fairman for a disturbance at 6:27 a.m.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of East Walnut for a business alarm at 7:58 a.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of West Walnut for a burglary at 8:27 a.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of West Park for trespassers at 12:54 p.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of North Second for an animal complaint at 3:21 p.m.
Officers were called to North Fourth and East Hickory for a vehicle complaint at 6:15 p.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of North Fourth for a disturbance at 8:14 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Walnut ant North Sixth Street at 9:01 p.m.