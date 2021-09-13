COUNTY
On Sept. 12 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident at the curve of County Road 2300 East and County Road 2150 North. According to police reports, a motorcycle being driven by Patrick K. Lesage, 31, Sheldon, was northbound on 2300 East. Lesage went left off of the roadway at the curve with 2150 North, entreating the ditch/embankment. The vehicle impacted three times before coming to rest, causing more than $1,500 in damage to the motorcycle. Concord Fire and Riverside EMS responded to the scene and Lesage was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Lesage was issued citations for expired registration and no valid insurance.
On Sept. 12, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident at County Road 2000 North and the intersection of County Road 1350 East. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Dale C. Motz, 35, Clifton, was traveling west on 2000 North. Motz became drowsy and failed to negotiate the turn at 1350 East and went straight off the roadway. The vehicle struck trees in the wooded area causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
Sept. 12
Police responded to illegal burning in the 600 block of EASt Oak at 12:29 p.m.
Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1700 block of East Walnut. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Police were called to the 600 block of West Washington at 5:36 p.m. to asset Riverside EMS.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance at North Kay and West Walnut at 7:02 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Second in regards to a theft at 7:51 p.m.
Police arrested Cole Tindle, 41, of Bolivar, Missouri, on two Iroquois County warrants for violating order of protection in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:41 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of East Walnut at 10:34 p.m.