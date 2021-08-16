COUNTY
On Aug. 9 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Khristopher Gamino, 21, of Watseka. According to police reports, Gamino was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession fo drug paraphernalia. Gamino was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Polcie arrested Jason D. Marrs, 42, of Watseka, Aug. 11. According to police reports, Marrs was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault. Marrs was aware of his warrant and turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s police arrested April S. Mattson, 44, of Martinton, Aug. 13. According to police reports, Mattoon was charged with domestic battery and reckless conduct. Mattson was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police returned from the Kankakee County Jail Aug. 13 with Melissa A. Morefield, 32, Sheldon. According to police reports, Morefield was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charing her with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
TOWN
Milford
Milford Police arrested Jason T. Shields, 45, Goodwine, Aug. 11. According to police reports, Shields was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shields was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 13
Police responded to a call for a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Walnut at 7:29 a.m.
Police responded to a call for a welfare check of an individual in the 500 block of North Virginia at 7:39 a.m.
Police responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of East Walnut at 8:37 a.m.
Police responded to a call about suspicious persons in the 300 block of East Fairman at 9:25 a.m.
Police responded to a call regarding a theft in the 200 block of East Ash at 11:07a .m.
Police reasoned to a call regarding the theft of a vehicle in the 800 block of East Walnut at 3:21 p.m. Upon further investigation, the suspect was the owner of the vehicle.
Police provided assistance for Riverside EMS in the 200 block of East Ash at 6:21 p.m.
Police responded to a call regarding a hit and run traffic accident in the 200 block of South Eighth at 6:58 p.m. An investigation of the accident is ongoing at this time.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Grant and South Ninth Streets at 11:21 p.m. The driver was issued a verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign.
Aug. 14
Police responded to the 300 block of West North in regard to a domestic disturbance at 12:19 a.m. The incident is currently being investigated.
Po9lice responded to a call involving a possible impaired river on East Cherry at 3:46 a.m. A vehicle was found matching the description given, parked and driverless in the 400 block of East Cherry.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the 300 block of North Third at 3:53 a.m. The search for the vehicle by officers was unfounded.
Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of East Walnut. Upon investigation the incident was a verbal argument and both parties separated for the night.
Police responded to the 700 block of East Elm for possible smoke from a fire at 5:11 a.m. Upon investigation the smoke was low dense fogging and from the field next to the building in question.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of West Walnut at 8:41 a.m.
Police responded to a call regarding suspicion people in the 100 block of North Sixth at 8:48 a.m.
Police arrests Nicole Adams-Theofield, 34, Onarga, on an Iroquois County warrant in the 200 block of North Brianna Driver at 6:16 p.m.
Police responded to a traffic accident in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 7:54 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 500 block of East Hickory at 8 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of South Fourth at 9:33 p.m.