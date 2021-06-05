CITY
Watseka
June 3-4
Officers responded to a call for a welfare check of a resident int eh 500 block of East Ash at 10:50 p.m. Offices arrived and secured the scene for EMS.
Officers responded to a call about trespassers at a property near West Hickory and North Kay at 11:55 p.m.
Officers responded to a call at Iroquois Memorial Hospital for a vehicle that had been sitting int he parking lot for three days. Officers responded and tried to contact the registered owner.
Officers responded to a call about a loose dog in the 600 block of East Grant and that a dog was attacked by another dog.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of North Wabash Street at 10:30 a.m. The caller stated her mother was harassing her. Officers spoke to both parties and gave them their options.
Officers received a call from a homeowner in the 400 block of East Oak at 11 a.m. The homeowner was in the hospital and had 14 dogs alone this residents. Officers contacted animal control so the dogs could be picked up.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 900 block of South Wester Avenue at 1”20 p.m. Officers arrived and the parties were separated.
Officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of North Jefferson. The homeowner stated they are on vacation and their door is messing up and opening on its own. They wanted an officers to go see if anything was taken.
Officers responded to an accident in a parking lot in the 170 block of East Walnut.
Officers responded to a false alarm at a business in the 100 block of North Eighth at 7:50 p.m.
Officers responded to a call about loose dogs in the 300 block of West Oak at 8:30 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for running a stop sign in the 100 block of West Walnut at 9 p.m. The driver was given a warning.
Officers were called about a child sitting on a cub near the 100 block of West Mulberry at 9:30 p.m. Officers arrived and found that the child was waiting on a ride.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the downtown area of Wes Walnut at 9:45 p.m. The driver was given a warning for squealing tires.