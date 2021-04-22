IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
April 20
Police conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of East Walnut at 10:28 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Hickory at 10:42 p.m. Cited was Ronnie Walker, 62, Watseka, for no valid driver’s license. He posted bond and was released.
April 21
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 12:33 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:48 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a drug overdose in the 800 block of East Walnut at 11 a.m.
Police responded to a 911 hang up call in the 100 block of West Walnut at 11:32 a.m.
Police responded to a parking complaint the 600 block of North Clarence Avenue at 12:09 p.m.
Police responded to the area of Fifth and Walnut for a call about a drug overdose at 12:41 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint call in the 100 block of South Brown at 1:03 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of Hansen Driver at 1:59 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 200 block of Brianna Driver at 2:21 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint call in the 200 block of South Third Street at 3:20 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft from a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 4:45 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Mulberry Street at 5:40 p.m.
Police responded to a traffic complaint in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 6:36 p.m. While taking the complaint the other driver showed up and began arguing with the person making the complaint and police. That person then left the scene and returned home in the 400 bloc of East Walnut. Once there the person began to argue with the complainant’s boyfriend who as at a residence across the street. The argument became heated and both people entered the roadway to fight. Police then arrested Danny Waller, 31, Watseka, and Shawn Cooper, 39, Chatsworth, charging both with disorderly conduct. They were taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 300 block of West Victory at 6:53 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of North Fifth at 7:50 p.m.