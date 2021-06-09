CITY
Watseka
June 8
Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of West Walnut at 4:08 a.m. The caller state she saw a girl steal some merchandise. When officers arrived they spoke to the woman and she was taken from the business.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on the west bridge at 8:30 a.m. for improper passing.
Officers were called to the police department to talk with a residence about some property he had found to be missing.
Officers were called to Kay Park at 4:40 p.m. for reports of a citizen finding a hypodermic needle.
Officers were called to a business in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 7;25 p.m. for reports of a woman who looked to have been badly beaten. Officers responded and talked to the woman. According to police reports, it appears the incident took place outside the Watseka Police Department jurisdiction and the call was turned over to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police.
Officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:30 p.m. The caller stated someone put a stock on their car and they were not happy about it.