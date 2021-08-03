COUNTY
On July 29 Angela L. Morgan, 35, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on a warrant for contempt of court. Morgan posted the required bond and was released.
On July 31 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Paul G. Culp, 49, Bonfield. According to police reports, Culp was charged with driving while license revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Culp was transported to the Iroquois COUnty Jail where he posted the required bond.
TOWN
Milford
On July 27 Milford Police arrested Daytan L. Davis, 25, of Rantoul. According to police reports, Davis was charged with residential burglary, possession of methamphetamines under 5 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.