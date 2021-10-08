CITY
Watseka
Oct. 6
Police assisted Illinois State Police with a disabled semi at the west junction at 8:23 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 open line in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:33 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the area of Second and Walnut at 1:08 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the area of Fourth and Hickory at 1:59 p.m.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the area of Third and Hickory at 2:33 p.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 5:05 p.m.
Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 200 block of East Walnut at 8:41 p.m.