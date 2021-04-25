IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
April 22
Police responded to the 100 block of North Market at 1:43 a.m. for a noise complaint.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Cherry at 7;41 a.m. A verbal warning for manner of driving was given.
Police responded to the 200 block of West Park at 8:59 a.m. for a civil dispute.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 1 north of the north bridge at 1:01 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 300 block of West North at 1:44 p.m.
Police assisted Riverside Ems in the 300 block of North Third at 1:53 p.m.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of South Brown at 3:18 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of East Walnut at 7:26 p.m. Police responded to an activated burglar alarm in the 700 block of West Walnut at 9:18 p.m.
April 23
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near North Second and West Oak at 12:)6 a.m. The driver was given a warning for one headlight.
Officers spoke to a resident at the police department at 7;30 a.m. about harassment they were receiving.
Officers responded to aa residence in the 300 block of West Park at 9:52. The caller stated someone was painting their yard lights. Officer are investigating.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near North Third and Sheridan Street at 12:18 a.m. Officers gave the driver a warning for speed.
Officers were called to the police department at 3:05 p.m. to talk to an owner of a home that had been damaged by a previous tenant.
Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of West Walnut at 4:30 p.m. The caller stated there was a suspicious male walking around the cars. Officers found the man and spoke to him and got him to leave the property.
Officers were called to a business in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 6:35 p.m. for an activated alarm. Officers arrived and found it to be a false alarm.
April 24
Officers take to the driver of a vehicle at a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut Street at 10:30 p.m. The driver was reported to be driving recklessly on the roadway and almost struck a dog. Officers poke to the driver and were able to confirm any of the accusations of him driving recklessly.
Officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 1000 block of Smith Street at 1:55 a.m. The caller stated her father threatened to have her killed. No one was injured. Officers arrived and spoke to both parties and explained what their options were.
Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of East Washington Avenue at 4:12 a.m. for a combative resident who needed a psych evaluation. Officers stood by until EMS could transported the resident.
Officers arrested Ricardo Medina on a warrant at a business in the 100 block of East Walnut at 5 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on South Second at 5:35 p.m. The driver was Kristen Skrzypczynski of Watseka and was ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.
Officers were called to the 600 block of West Iroquois Street for an intoxicated person at 6:30 p.m. Officers provided an escort to the south side of town where another agency took possession of the individual and provided a ride to Milford.
Officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of South Belmont Avenue at 7:30 p.m. for a suicidal person. Officers arrived and secured the scene so EMS could transport the individual.
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut for a report of a shoplifter. Officers investigated.
Officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of South Belmont Avenue at 9:15 p.m. for a suicidal person. Officers arrived and secured the scene for EMS.