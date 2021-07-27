COUNTY
On July 19 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a hit and run accident at the Iroquois County Fairgrounds. According to police reports, a Chrysler Town ?& Country van owned by Dean Behrends of Rossville was parked on the camper lot on the south side of APN lane east of exhibitor lot 48. Behrends discovered his van to have damage to the rear passenger side of the bumper. The time it occurred is unknown and the damage was more than $1,500. At this time the other vehicle involved is unknown.
On July 18 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident int he parking lot of the Philips 66 in Onarga. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Eliseo Carmona, 39, of Onarga, backed into a vehicle being driven by Maureen Mazurek, 31, of Merrillville, Indiana. Thee was more than $1,500 in damage caused to the bumpers of both vehicles. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On July 22 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Anna R. Munoz, 40, of Ashkum. According to police reports, Munoz was charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault. Munoz was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
On July 23 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 1400 N and County Road 1500 E. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Zoey J. Krueger, 17, of Watseka was traveling south on 1500 E. A vehicle driven by Kimberly A. Russo, 42, of Normal was traveling west on 1400 N. Kruefer failed to stop at the stop sign and yield to Russo causing a collision in the intersection. Both vehicles were into opposite ditched and Krueger’s vehicle then caught on fire. All drivers and occupants were transported to Riverside an dIMH for suspended minor injuries. Krueger was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign. Crescent Fire/EMS and Riverside EMS also assisted with the accident scene.
On July 24 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the Beaverville Hardware store. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Christopher M. Lareau, 38, of Beaverville was backing out of a parking spot. A vehicle owned by Drew Waller of St. Anne was parked and unoccupied in another parking spot. Lareau did not see Waller’s vehicle in his mirror and backed into it causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On July 26 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Javier Aguirre, 45, of Milford. According to police reports, Aguirre was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for theft over $500. Aguirre was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On July 26 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brenda Arroyo, 29, of Danville. According to police reports, Arroyo was wanted on an Kankakee County warrant for traffic offenses. Arroyo was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the queried bond.
On July 26 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Thomas J. Wray, 31, of Hoopeston. According to police reports, Wray was charged with criminal damage to property under $500. Wray was turned over to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On July 26, Eric Deaton, 39, of Milford, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail. Deaton was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of methamphetamines under five grams. Deaton as of prestige remained at the county jail in lieu of bond.
On July 26 Azarious Sopring-Cantrell of Tampa Bay, Florida, turned himself in at the Iroqusl County Jail. Springer-Cantrell was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for manufacture/delivery of cannabis 30-500 grams He posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
July 18-19
Officers were asked to meet with a resident in the 500 block of North Fourth at 11:40 p.m. They wanted to report that while walking home someone tried to pull them into a wooded area. They were able to escape the attack and make it home to call police. Officers are investigating.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of West North Street and North Wabash Street at 11:55 p.m. The drier was given a verbal warning for improper registration.
Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of North Market Street at 5:30 a.m. The resident wanted to file a report of someone campaigner her property. Officers are investigating.
Officers were called by a resident in the 300 block of North Fourth at 4:45 p.m. who wanted to know some options on how to get their children back from DCFS.