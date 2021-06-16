COUNTY
On June 10 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Izaak Matthews, 23, Sheldon. According to police reports, Matthews was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On June 10 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Rachel Draper, 33, Sheldon. According to police reports, Draper was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for battery. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
On June 11 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jerry Meece, 68, Buckley. According to police reports, Meece was wanted on a Champaign County warrant and a Pike County warrant. Meece was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On June 11 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Harold Aliss, 37, Beaverville. According to police reports, Aliss was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for violation of an order of protection. Aliss was also charged with domestic battery. Aliss was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
TOWN
Milford
On June 11 Milford Police arrested William K. Lyons, 37, Hoopeston. According to police reports, Lyons was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear on a weapons charge case. Lyons was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Wateka
Police arrested Madison LeClair, 26, Watseka, June 9 in the 300 block of East Oak at 12:05 pm. for criminal trespass to property. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police arrested George Burk, 41, Watseka in the 400 block of East Walnut at 6:49 p.m. June 9 for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Police arrested Zachary Lynch, 23, Coal City, at 11 p.m. June 8 at Walnut and Kay streets for driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released.
June 10
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 800 block of East Walnut at 11:11 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Officers were called to the area of North Fifth and East Sheridan at 6:30 a.m. The caller stated they were driving in the area and heard someone screaming. Officers responded to the area and could not locate anyone.
Officers responded to a report of a suicidal resident in the 200 block of South Second.
Officers responded to a dispute in the 100 block of Belmont Avenue.
Officers responded to a call about a person refusing to leave in the 400 block of Walnut Street.
June 11
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Lincoln Avenue at 12:03 p.m. The caller wanted officers to talk to a juvenile they were having problems with.
Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of West Hickory at 5:08 a.m. for a domestic call. The caller stated her drunk boyfriend was destroying their house because she was taking her kids to daycare. Officers arrived and got the female to leave and take the children. Officers were unable to reasons with the drunk male. Officers responded several more times and the male was taken to Riverside because he made threats of suicide.
Officers were called to the 100 block if Fiddler Court at 10:12 a.m. for reports of a large animal roaming around.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Route 1 South at 11:45 a.m. Officers issued two citations to the driver.
Officers were called to Kay Park at 4 p.m. for reports of two suspicious vehicles the had been sitting there for 15 minutes.
Officers responded to a call at a residence in the 300 block of North Sixth at 7:35 p.m. The caller stated they had been getting threatening calls from another resident.
Officers ere call edit residence in the 600 block fo South Second at 7:30 p.m. The caller wanted to report a car that was taken. Officers arrived and found that it was more of a civil matter.
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:30 p.m. for retail theft.
Officers responded to a call of a lost dog in the 400 block of East Oak at 8:35 p.m. Officers contacted the owner to get the dog.
June 12
Officers were called to the 900 block of South Western Avenue in reference to fraud at 9:02 a.m.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut in reference to retail theft at 10:31 a.m.
Officers were called to the 400 block of South Ralph in reference to a 911 open line at 12:25 p.m.
Officers were called to East U.S. Highway 24/North 1800 East Road in reference to a disable vehicle at 5:22 p.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of North Brianna Driver in reference to a domestic disturbance at 5:31 p.m. Officers were called to the 500 block of East Oak in reference to a reckless driver at 7:37 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut for expired registration at 8:18 p.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of West Fleming for a business alarm at 8:20 p.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of North Sixth in reference to harassment by telephone at 8:31 p.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of East Ash in reference to a domestic disturbance at 8:39 p.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of East Oak in reference to a welfare check at 9:30 p.m.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Walnut in reference to a suspicious vehicle at 11:08 p.m. Officers conducted business check in the 500 block of West Walnut at 11:18 p.m.
Officers conducted a business check in the 100 block of West Oak at 11:27 p.m.
Officers conducted a business check in the 100 block of West Walnut at 11:32 p.m.
Officers conducted a business check in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 11:45 p.m.
June 13
Officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Victory for an unwanted person at 12:01 a.m.
A traffic stop was conducted of a vehicle in the 1400 block of West Lafayette at 1:17 a.m. One citation was issued for speeding.
Officers were called to the 700 block of West Walnut in reference to a 911 open line at 1:49 a.m.
A traffic stop was conducted of a vehicle in the 500 block of West Walnut at 2:16 a.m.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of East Walnut for a traffic accident at 1:22 p.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of North Fifth in reference to harassment at 1:56 p.m.
Officers were called to the 600 block of East Walnut in reference to suspicious activity at 4:48 p.m.
A traffic stop was conducted at Jefferson and Iroquois of a vehicle to assist Illinois State Police with a rolling domestic disturbance at 6:06 p.m.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North Market for a neighborhood problem at 5:58 p.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Lincoln to assist with a juvenile at 6:42 p.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of North Sixth in reference to harassment by telephone at 6:53 p.m.
Officers were called to the 800 block of East Walnut in reference to a domestic disturbance at 8:36 p.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of North Madison in reference to a domestic disturbance at 9:42 p.m.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of East Walnut to asset a patron who had left her purse inside the business during operating hours at 10:37 p.m.
June 14
Officers were called to the 200 block of South Fourth in reference to a business alarm at 8:23 a.m.
Officers were called to the 700 block of South Maple in reference to a vehicle inspection at 9:50 a.m.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Locust to escort a funeral procession at 10:08 a.m.
Officers were called to the intersection of North Eight and East Ash to asset disabled vehicle at 12:24 p.m.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Bell Road in reference to theft from a vehicle at 4:13 p.m.
A traffic stop of a vehicle was conducted at North Veterans Parkway and East Elm at 5:04 p.m.
Officers were called to West Creekside Court in reference to a theft at 7:03 p.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of East Lincoln to asset with a juvenile at 8:39 p.m.
Officers were called to the 300 block of North Sixth in reference to harassment at 8:44 p.m.
June 15
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:18 p.m. The traffic stop led to the arrest of Cassie Arenibar of Watseka for an Iroquois County warrant.
Officers responded to a fire alarm in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 4:20 a.m. Officers found the alarm to be faulty.
Officers assisted a broken down vehicle in the 100 block of West Fleming at 10:05 a.m.
Officers received a call of a loud vehicle in the 100 block of South Belmont at 11:55 a.m. The driver was not located.
Officers received a call for a welfare check of a resident int the 200 block of North Fourth at 12:35 p.m. Officers were unable to located the resident, who is believed to be in rehab.
Officers received a call for an abandoned bike in the 600 block of East Grant at 2:48 p.m.
Officers were called to the library for what a caller described as a loud argument at 4:30 p.m. Officers arrived and the parties were separated and given rides home.
Officers were called to a business in the 800 bloc of West Lafayette Street at 7;58 p.m. The caller stated a man came in and stole some items from the store. Officers are investigating.