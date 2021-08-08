CITY
Watseka
Aug. 6
Police responded to the 200 block of East Fairman Avenue in reference to an unwanted person at 10 p.m.
Police responded to the 100 block of South Eighth in reference to a domestic disturbance at 10:03 p.m.
Police responded to the 500 block of North Market for a welfare check of a resident at 1:21 a.m. upon further investigation the residents had ben arguing. One individual was provided a ride to a relative’s house.
Police were called to the 200 block of south Fourth to provide an escort for a funeral procession at 10:03 a.m.
Police arrested Kevin L. Lambert, 34, Watseka, at 10:53 a.m. in the 200 block of East Ash for theft and possession of hypodermic needles.
Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at North Jefferson and Walnut at 1:50 p.m. No ambulance was needed and no citations were issued.
Police responded to a hit and run accident call in the 100 block of West Oak at 2:13 p.m. The incident is under investigation.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Fifth at 7;38 p.m. about loud music.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:21 p.m. about a suspicious person.
Police were called at 8:39 p.m. to the 300 block of South Fifth about a suspicious/unwanted person.
Aug. 7
Police were called to the 200 block of East Ash at 12:21 a.m. and requested EMS for a resident. The resident was checked by EMS and released.
Police responded to a call at South Brown and West Mulberry to asset a motorist with a disabled vehicle at 8:07 a.m.
Police responded to the 600 block of South Belmont Avenue at 6:06 p.m. about a trespasser.
Police responded at 6:57 p.m. to the 300 block of East Walnut about a theft.
Police responded to the 100 block of East Ash at 9:59 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon investigation police found the argument was not physical in nature and both parties separated for the night.