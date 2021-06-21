CITY
Watseka
June 18
Officers responded to a false alarm at a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 11:40 p.m.
Officers were given a report of a reckless driver in the area of East Walnut at North Fifth Street at 11:50 a.m.
Officers received a call of an alarm going off in a residence in the 100 block of East Walnut at 12:04 p.m. Officers secured the building.
Officers responded to a two-car accident in the 300 block of East Mulberry at 12:45 p.m. Peggy Gossett of Watseka was backing out of a driveway when she struck another vehicle. No citations were issued.
Officers received an animal complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 1:10 p.m.
Officers were called about an unwatered person in the 500 block of North Second at 1:30 p.m. Officers were told an ex-boyfriend was threatening to break into a house of an ex-girlfriend.
Officers conducted a welfare check of a resident in the 200 block of South Third at 3:40 p.m.
Officers were called to a business in the 300 block of East Walnut Street at 3:50 for a customer who was being loud at belligerent. Officers arrived and had the woman removed.
Officers responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 400 block of South CIPS at 4:06 p.m.
Officers spoke to a woman at the police station at 6:45 p.m. about a theft that had occurred. Officers are investigating.
June 19
Police conducted a bar compliance check from 12:22 to 12:30 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 900 block of East Cherry at 12:35 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a suspicious vehicle in the area of Eighth and Ash at 12:29 a.m.
Police responded to a forgery complaint in the 300 block of North Third Street at 9:52 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the area of Third and Hickory at 10:21 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver traveling eastbound and entering Watseka on U.S. 24 at 2:38 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 400 block of Veterans Parkway at 2:54 p.m.