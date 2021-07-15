CITY
Watseka
July 14
Police responded to an activated alarm in the 200 block of East Walnut at 4:05 a.m.
Police responded to illegal burning in the 200 block of East Ash at 3:56 p.m.
Police responded to a four-wheeler being driven on a public roadway in the 700 block of Iroquois Street at 6:23 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of North Market at 6:43 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at North and Chicago at 6:53 p.m. A verbal warning for improper registration was given.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 7:12 p.m.