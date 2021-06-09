CITY
Watseka
June 2-3
Officers were called to the 600 block of South Second at 10:05 p.m. for reports of a hit and run accident. Officer are still investigating the incident.
Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of South Eighth at 10:30 p.m. for what appears to be a domestic dispute. When officers arrived they discovered it was just a verbal argument between two people. Officers were alter called back to the residence because one half of the argument left with the children and they wanted officers to locate them.
Officers were called to the west junction at 9:50 a.m. for an accident. According to police reports, Gail\ Peters of Watseka rear-ended another car driven by Julie Rushbrook. Peters thought Rushbrook started to move through the intersection when she struck the rear and. Peters was cited for failure to reduce speeding to avoid an accident.
Officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Park at 12:30 p.m. for a city ordinance violation.
Officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of North Eighth at 6:45 p.m. for reports of a neighbor burning a mattress.
Officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of West Washington Avenue at 7:55 p.m. for reports of threats received by telephone.
Officers were called to a traffic accident in a parking lot in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:08 p.m. According to police repots, Lora Kissack of Watseka struck a pole and damaged her car.
Officers responded to an activated alarm call at a business in the 200 block of East Oak at 9:55 p.m. Officers responded and found nothing wrong at the business.