Milford
On May 14 Milford Police arrested Javier Aguirre, 46, Milford. According to police reports, Aquirre was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with theft over $500. Aquirre was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On May 22 Milford Police arrested Timmy J. Deaton, 39, Milford. According to police reports, Deaton was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois COUnty warrant charging him with failure to appear for unlawful interference with public utilities. Deaton was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Clifton
On May 19 Clifton Police arrested Ryan K. Lowery, 44, of Ashkum. According toileting police reports, Lowery was charged with domestic battery. Lowery was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
COUNTY
On May 17 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Corey Renwick, 18, of Momence. According to police reports, Renwick, was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge. Renwick was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On May 18 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tyler Baker, 20, of Watseka. According to police reports, Baker was charged with driving on a revoked license. Baker was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
On May 18 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on South Crescent Street north of Butterfield Tr. intersection. A vehicle driven by Jessica S. Rust, 29, Gilman,w as southbound on South Crescent. A vehicle driven by Dennis G. Nash, 55, Milford, was stopped on South Crescent waiting to turn in to K&H. Rust failed to stop behind Nahs and struck the rear of his vehicle. There was more than $1,500 in damage to both vehicles. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.
On May 19 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Stephanie Hillard, 31, Milford. According to police reports, Hillard was wanted on an active Ford County warrant. Hillard was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
On May 20 Iroquois County Sheriff’s police investigated a car versus deer accident on County Road 700 East near County Road 2950 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jon T. Woolever, 18, of Clifton, was northbound on 700 East when a deer entered the roadway. Woolever was unable to avoid the deers striking it and causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
On May 20, Lamont C. Smith, 34, of Blue Island, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail. Smith was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear for driving while license suspended. Smith posted the required bond and was released.
On May 21, Daniel A. Waller, 31, of Watseka, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail. Waller was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for disorderly conduct. Waller posted the required bond and was released.
On May 22, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Keenan A. Baker, 23, of Watseka. According to police reports, there was an Iroquois County warrant for Baker for domestic battery. Baker was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On May 23 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Michael J. Birch, 48, Stockland. According to police reports, Birch was charged with violation of a no contact order after served. Birch was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
May 20-21
Officers responded to a call in the 300 block of East Ash at 11 p.m. The caller stated his windshield had been shattered while he was at work. Officers responded and took a report.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 11:30 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near East Lincoln Avenue and South Fourth at 12:50 a.m. The driver was given a warning for equipment.
Officers responded to a third party call of a domestic battery in progress near South Fifth and Mulberry at 11:30. When officers arrived all parties were gone on arrival.
Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of East Ash for a domestic battery at 1:49 p.m. Officers arrived and the suspects had fled the scene.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 7:08 p.m. for kids swimming in the pond. When officers arrived the kids were gone.
May 21
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of North Fifth at 1:20 p.m. Officers were advised that two females were threatening the occupants oof a residence there with a knife and machete and throwing rocks at them. The females then fled the scene but were soon stopped by police at Fifth and Hickory. Arrested was Nichole Peddycord-Blaylock, 32, Watseka, for aggravated assault and battery. Arrested along with Peddycord-Blaylock was a 14-year-old juvenile. Peddycord-Blaylock was transported to the jail and the juvenile was released to the juvenile probations department.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of East Ash at 5:39 p.m.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 800 block of East Walnut at 11:37 p.m.
May 22
Police responded to the 900 block of Western Avenue for a suspicious person at 12:46 a.m.
Police responded again to the 900 block of Western Avenue at 1:46 a.m for a suspicious person.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Walnut at 4:37 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of West Sheridan at 5:35 p.m.
Watseka
May 20
Officers were called to the area of North Fifth and East Hickory at 6 a.m. for a male that was rolling in the grass and yelling at cars as they drove by. Officers found a male who was waiting for a ride from a friend at his apartment.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North Fifth at 10:55 a.m. for caller who said they wanted to talk to police about an unknown reason.
Officers assisted Illinois State Police on a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 11:20 a.m.
Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of North Fourth at 4:05 p.m. The caller said they found a hypodermic needle and wanted it picked up.
Officers were called to the 200 block of West Mulberry at 8:10 p.m. for reports of loud music coming from a car.
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut Street at 8:30 p.m. for what appeared to be a traffic accident.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 700 block of West Walnut Street at 9:40 p.m. The driver was given a warning for driving with no headlights on.
Watseka
May 19-20
Officers conducted a vehicle traffic stop on South Second at 12:35 a.m. The driver received a warning for disobeying a traffic control device.
Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of East Oak at 1:13 a.m. for a noise complaint. Officers told the residents to keep the noise down for the night.
Officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 2:30 a.m. The caller wanted a female removed from the property. Officers were able to convince the woman to leave for the night.
Officers responded to a call about a couple arguing near North Kay and West Hickory at 2:40 a.m.
Officers looked for a pedestrian who was seen yelling at cars in the downtown area at 2:50 a.m.
Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Herron Court at 9:40 a.m. The caller stated she was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.
Officers were called to the intersection of West Walnut and North Second for an accident at 3:10 p.m. According to police reports, Xochitt Deharo of Watseka was traveling west and didn’t stop for a red light, hitting another car. That driver, Tricia Hamilton from St. Anne was unharmed but her vehicle had to be towed from the scene of the accident. No tickets were issued.
Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of North First Street at 3;25 p.m. for illegal burning.
Officers were out near the 100 block of South Second at 5:20 p.m. and spotted James Musselman walking. According to police reports, Musselman was wanted on a Kankakee County warrant. Officers took him in to custody and transported him to the Iroquois County Jail.
Officers were called to an accident at a business in the 500 block of West Walnut at 5:40 p.m. an accident.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 100 block of Wes Walnut at 6:15 p.m. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Walnut at 6:05 p.m. for a domestic dispute between two residents.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near the 1100 block of East Walnut at 10:40 p.m. for an equipment violation. According to police reports, the stop pled officers to finding 2.2 grams of meth and a handgun. Driver Seth Dunn, from Indiana, was arrested for possession and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.